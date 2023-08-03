Nintendo Outlines Upcoming Nintendo Switch Exclusives Including Metroid Prime 4

Nintendo has released its latest financial report, which includes a list of upcoming and announced games for the Nintendo Switch. Among these is the highly anticipated Metroid Prime 4, which has been absent from the gaming scene for quite some time.

Metroid Prime 4 was first announced in 2017 but has faced numerous development challenges since then. In 2019, Nintendo made the decision to restart development with the assistance of Retro Studios, the developer behind the original Metroid Prime games. This decision was made because the game did not meet the standards expected for a sequel in the series.

While not confirmed by Nintendo, reports suggest that Bandai Namco Studios Singapore has been involved in the development of Metroid Prime 4. Since the restart, Nintendo has remained silent about the game’s progress, leading to speculation that it may be facing development difficulties or be repositioned for release on the next-generation successor to the Switch.

Although Metroid Prime 4 was absent from the recent Nintendo Direct, Nintendo’s latest financial report still lists it as a Switch title, indicating that the company may have plans to reintroduce it later in 2023. It is speculated that it could serve as the final game for the Nintendo Switch and potentially launch alongside the next-gen console.

In addition to Metroid Prime 4, the list of upcoming games for the Nintendo Switch includes Detective Pikachu Returns, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, WarioWare: Move It!, Super Mario RPG, Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, and a brand new game featuring Princess Peach as the main character.

Overall, Nintendo’s latest financial report provides hope for fans eagerly awaiting the release of Metroid Prime 4 and offers a glimpse into the exciting lineup of games coming to the Nintendo Switch in the near future.