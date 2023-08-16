CityLife

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s DLC Introduces Partner Pokémon from Past Generations

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 16, 2023
Nintendo recently released a new trailer for the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s DLC at the Pokémon World Championships. Following that, they have been summarizing all the new information and sharing additional insights on social media.

In their latest post, Nintendo showcased the returning “partner Pokémon” or “starters” from previous generations with a fresh graphic. This includes fan favorites like Charmander, as well as more recent additions like Grookey.

These partner Pokémon will make their appearance in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2 “The Indigo Disk,” slated for release in winter 2023. Trainers will have the opportunity to add these starters to their own party, as Nintendo explained:

“In #PokemonScarletViolet Part 2: The Indigo Disk, first partner Pokémon from past titles are appearing in the Terarium housed within Blueberry Academy! Clear missions given to you by the school and you’ll get the chance to see first partner Pokémon as they live in the wild.”

Trainers will also be able to battle these Pokémon and attempt to add them to their team. Additionally, players will get to experience the Terastal phenomenon, a familiar aspect from their previous adventures in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, in their encounters with these old friends.

The graphic posted by Nintendo showcases the following Pokémon:

– Bulbasaur
– Squirtle
– Charmander
– Cyndaquil
– Totodile
– Chikorita
– Torchic
– Mudkip
– Treecko
– Piplup
– Tepig
– Snivy
– Froakie
– Popplio
– Litten
– Rowlet
– Chespin
– Fennekin
– Grookey
– Scorbunny
– Sobble
– Oshawott

Now it’s up to the trainers to decide which of these Pokémon they would like to add to their party. Let us know which ones you plan on choosing in the comments!

By Gabriel Botha

