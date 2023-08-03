The Enduring Popularity of Nintendo 3DS

The Nintendo 3DS, released in 2011 as the successor to the Nintendo DS, may have been discontinued in 2020, but it continues to have a dedicated fanbase. Despite the shutdown of the Wii U and 3DS eShops in late March, making it harder to acquire new games, the 3DS fans persist. According to Nintendo’s quarterly earnings results, approximately 210,000 3DS games have been sold over the past three months.

While hardware sales have remained steady at 75.94 million units since the last earnings update, software sales have experienced a slight increase from 391.38 million to 391.59 million. This growth may not match the sales surge observed in the winter before the eShop closure, but it demonstrates that the 3DS is still very much alive and remains a popular console for its dedicated user base.

In contrast, Nintendo’s Wii U console, released a year after the 3DS in 2012, did not experience any notable movement in its sales numbers during this period. This does not necessarily mean that no games were sold; rather, the sales figures did not surpass a certain threshold to be included in the estimates.

Following the eShop shutdown, it is likely that these sales primarily consist of physical copies of games available for the 3DS. Unfortunately, certain 3DS games were never released physically, making them presently unavailable through legal means. While stores like GameStop, Best Buy, and Target still offer 3DS games for purchase, it may be challenging to find older and rare titles. Despite this, Nintendo continues to support the console’s online servers, enabling multiplayer gameplay. However, the duration of this support remains uncertain, as Nintendo shut down online servers for the Wii, DS, and DSi games in 2014.

The Nintendo 3DS was introduced at E3 2010 and released in 2011. It offered glasses-free 3D, which turned out to be more of a novelty feature. In 2013, Nintendo released the 2DS, a lower-cost version of the console without 3D capabilities. In subsequent years, the New Nintendo 3DS and 3DS XL were introduced, followed by the New Nintendo 2DS XL in 2017, a month after the launch of the Nintendo Switch.

As of March 31, the top-selling 3DS games according to Nintendo are Mario Kart 7, Pokémon X and Pokémon Y, Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon, Pokémon Omega Ruby and Pokémon Alpha Sapphire, New Super Mario Bros. 2, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf. This list has not been updated with the latest financial results from this quarter.