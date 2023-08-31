New Mario Red Edition of Nintendo Switch OLED Revealed

Nintendo has unveiled the latest addition to its Switch console lineup – the Mario Red edition. This new edition of the popular console is predominantly red in color, with a small Mario silhouette on the back corner of the base. Additionally, there are hidden coins inside the back panel, adding a touch of novelty to the design.

The Mario Red edition of the Nintendo Switch OLED will be available for purchase from October 6th. While Nintendo has not shared specific details regarding the price or pre-order information at this time, it has promised to provide more information soon.

The announcement of the Mario Red edition came during the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct, where Nintendo showcased gameplay footage of the highly anticipated upcoming title. The direct gave viewers a closer look at the game’s new forms for Mario and his companions, such as the elephant, Drill, and Bubble forms.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is set to release on October 20th, and pre-orders for the game are currently open for those who are eager to secure their copy.

Overall, Nintendo enthusiasts can look forward to the release of the Mario Red edition of the Switch OLED console, as well as the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Wonder game. Stay tuned for more details and pre-order information from Nintendo in the near future.

Definitions:

– Switch OLED: The Nintendo Switch OLED is an upgraded version of the popular handheld gaming console, featuring an OLED display for enhanced visuals and improved battery life.

– Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct: The Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct is a livestream event hosted by Nintendo to showcase upcoming releases and gameplay footage for Super Mario games.

Sources:

– Source article: [article title]

– Nintendo: [URL]

– Super Mario Bros. Wonder: [URL]