Nintendo Reports Record Profits in Q1 Thanks to Zelda and Mario

Nintendo has announced its highest first-quarter profit ever, driven by the success of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The company’s latest earnings report reveals that it earned 185.44 billion yen ($1.3 billion) on sales of 461.34 billion yen ($3.2 billion), surpassing its previous Q1 record set in 2020.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has garnered tremendous success, with a viewer count of 168.10 million worldwide. The film has generated total box office revenue of $1.349 billion as of July 26th, making it the highest-grossing original video game-based film and the second-highest-grossing animated film.

Nintendo’s “mobile and IP-related income” category experienced a significant increase of 190 percent year-over-year, primarily due to the success of the movie.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, released in May, has sold 18.51 million copies, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold 1.67 million units in the last quarter. Nintendo stated that Zelda alone accounts for approximately half of the first-party software sales this fiscal year.

Switch sales saw a rise in the last quarter, reaching 3.91 million units, compared to 3.43 million units in the same quarter last year. Of those sales, 2.83 million were the more expensive OLED model. The popularity of Zelda may have contributed to the increase as gamers sought enhanced consoles to play the game.

Nintendo’s aim to have multiple Switch consoles in every household seems to be on track, as the company is projected to achieve its sales forecast of 15 million Switch consoles for the fiscal year.

While upcoming games like Super Mario Bros Wonder, Detective Pikachu Returns, WarioWare: Move It!, and Super Mario RPG with updated graphics are scheduled for release, they may not generate the same level of interest as Breath of the Wild. Consequently, sales of the game and movie profits are expected to decline.

Although rumors of a next-gen Switch arriving in 2024 have surfaced, Nintendo has yet to make an official announcement regarding a replacement for the six-year-old console.

Note: A correction has been made to the article, indicating that the $1.349 billion figure represents total box office revenue, not Nintendo revenue.