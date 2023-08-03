Nintendo Reports Record First Quarter Profit Driven by Zelda and Super Mario

Nintendo has revealed its highest ever first quarter profit, thanks to the success of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The company earned 185.44 billion yen ($1.3 billion) in profit, with sales totaling 461.34 billion yen ($3.2 billion), surpassing its previous first quarter record set in 2020. The popularity of these two properties is evident, with The Super Mario Bros. Movie attracting a global audience of 168.10 million viewers and generating $1.349 billion in box office revenue as of July 26th. This makes it the highest-grossing original film based on a video game and the second-highest for an animated film. These successes contributed to a significant 190 percent year-over-year increase in revenue for Nintendo’s “mobile and IP-related income” category.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sold 18.51 million copies since its launch in May, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold 1.67 million units in the last quarter alone. The sales of Zelda accounted for about half of Nintendo’s first-party software sales projections for the fiscal year.

Switch sales also saw a year-over-year increase, reaching 3.91 million units sold in the last quarter compared to 3.43 million units the previous year. Notably, 2.83 million of these were the more expensive OLED model. This rise in sales can be attributed, in part, to the popularity of Zelda, as consumers sought new or upgraded consoles to enhance their gaming experience. Nintendo has been aiming to have multiple Switch consoles in every household, and it appears to be moving closer to achieving that goal. The company had initially deemed its sales forecast of 15 million Switch consoles for the fiscal year as ambitious but is on track to meet that target.

Moving forward, Nintendo faces the challenge of sustaining this momentum. While upcoming games such as Super Mario Bros Wonder, Detective Pikachu Returns, WarioWare: Move It!, and Super Mario RPG with updated graphics are scheduled for release, they lack a standout title like Breath of the Wild. Consequently, sales of the game and movie profits are expected to decline.

Despite rumors of a next-generation Switch arriving in 2024, Nintendo has not officially announced a successor to the current system, which has now been on the market for six years.