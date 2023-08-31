Nintendo of America Holds Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct, Announces Mario-Themed Switch OLED

Nintendo of America recently held a Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct, revealing exciting details about the game’s characters, world, and power-ups. The event also highlighted the importance of accessibility with Yoshi and Nabbit being featured as the title’s Easy Mode. Towards the end of the presentation, Nintendo announced a special Mario-themed Switch OLED, which will launch on October 6.

The Mario-themed Switch OLED, branded as the Mario Red Edition, features a console, dock, and Joy-Con controllers all in the iconic Mario Red color. The back of the dock showcases a silhouette of Mario, while the front side remains free from decals. Although some fans may be disappointed that Mario’s silhouette is only present in one corner, the red dock is visually appealing.

Additionally, the Switch OLED includes coins as a decorative touch, which can only be seen if the back of the console is opened. While this may be a letdown for some, the overall design of the Mario-themed Switch OLED is still impressive.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be released on October 20 for Nintendo Switch. Players can pre-order the game from its official website to ensure they get their hands on this highly anticipated title.

