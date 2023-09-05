Nintendo Announces Holiday Hardware Plans for 2023

Nintendo has revealed its holiday hardware lineup for 2023, which includes the return of a popular Nintendo Switch bundle and the introduction of two new Nintendo Switch Lite options. One of the highlights is the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch bundle, which will be available for $299.99 starting October 6. The bundle includes a Base Model Nintendo Switch, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month individual membership for Nintendo Switch Online.

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle has become a holiday tradition for Nintendo, as it offers a great entry point for families due to its “plug and play” nature. This bundle allows families to start playing Mario Kart together right out of the box. In an interview with IGN, Doug Bowser, the President of Nintendo of America, emphasized the appeal of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and why the company continues to offer this package every year.

In addition to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle, Nintendo will also release two new hardware bundles on the same day. The Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle will come in two versions: Isabelle’s Aloha Edition and Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition. Priced at $199.99, each bundle includes a Nintendo Switch Lite with a unique leaf design and a digital copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Isabelle’s Aloha Edition will be available exclusively at Target in coral, while Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition will be sold only at Walmart in turquoise.

Despite the approaching seventh anniversary of the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo does not plan to reduce the price of its hardware. Instead, the company believes that the current price points – $199.99 for the Switch Lite, $299.99 for the Base Model, and $349.99 for the OLED – offer tremendous value to consumers. Doug Bowser explained that Nintendo’s strategy is to bring in more consumers and encourage holiday purchases through attractive software bundles.

For more details, read the full interview with Doug Bowser on IGN, where he discusses various topics, including Charles Martinet’s new role as Mario Ambassador and the continuous high demand for the Nintendo Switch.

Source: IGN