Nintendo Apologizes and Resumes Online Play for Splatoon and Mario Kart 8 on Wii U

Nintendo has recently restored online play for Splatoon and Mario Kart 8 on the Wii U after a five-month-long downtime. The company acknowledged that they had taken the servers offline to fix a security vulnerability and expressed their apologies to the fans for the extended waiting period.

The network services for both games were paused in March 2023 due to a vulnerability related to online play. However, Nintendo did not provide a specific timeline for when these games would be restored. Speculations arose regarding a potential netcode vulnerability named “ENLBufferPwn,” which could allow hackers to gain control over a user’s console remotely. Nevertheless, Nintendo has not officially confirmed if this was the actual cause of concern.

After a full five months, Nintendo has resolved the issue and has resumed online play for Splatoon and Mario Kart 8 on a schedule that is yet to be specified. However, the company also made it clear that any further issues with maintaining online functionality could lead to a permanent shutdown of the Wii U servers for these games.

Nintendo warned players that if complications arise that make it difficult to support online play, they may have to discontinue the online service for Splatoon and Mario Kart 8 on short notice. In such a scenario, offline play would still be available for users.

It’s important to note that offline play for these games will not be affected, ensuring that players can still enjoy the games even without online functionality.

Nintendo’s restoration of online play for Splatoon and Mario Kart 8 comes as a relief to fans who have eagerly awaited the return of these popular titles. With the issue resolved, players can now engage in online battles and races once again.