Nintendo Reveals Release Dates and Windows for Upcoming Switch Games

Nintendo has provided an update on the release dates and windows for its upcoming Switch games in its financial report for the first quarter of FY24. Compared to the previous update in May ’23, the remaining months of the year offer a healthier selection of titles for fans to look forward to.

Among the notable games set to make their Switch debut are Super Mario Bros. Wonder, WarioWare: Move It!, and Super Mario RPG. These releases will surely give fans plenty to enjoy in the coming months.

In addition to Nintendo’s own titles, there is a strong lineup of third-party games making their way to the Switch. Some of the notable ones include Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, Sonic Superstars, and Batman Arkham Trilogy.

The variety of games coming to the Switch demonstrates the ongoing commitment to providing a diverse and exciting gaming experience for players.

As we look ahead to the remainder of 2023, there is anticipation for further announcements from Nintendo. Fans are eager to learn about any additional releases or surprises that the company may have in store.

What games are you most excited to pick up in the coming months? Share your thoughts below.