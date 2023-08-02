The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival Removed from Nintendo Switch eShop Due to Copyright Infringement

Nintendo’s game, The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival, has been removed from the Switch e-shop after less than a month of its release. The game faced a copyright claim from Sony, the owner of Naughty Dog, the studio behind the critically acclaimed game, The Last of Us.

The Last Hope drew immediate comparisons to The Last of Us upon its release due to its striking similarities to the popular game. Many noticed the resemblance between the high-quality character, Ellie, from The Last of Us, and the blurry but similarly-styled Eva from The Last Hope.

Critics were not kind to The Last Hope, with Digital Foundry going as far as labeling it “the worst game we’ve ever tested.” Yahoo also criticized the game, describing it as “horrible-looking.” The negative reviews coupled with the copyright claim from Sony ultimately led to the game’s removal from the Switch e-shop.

For those who had already downloaded the game, it can still be played. However, for anyone who wished to purchase or learn more about the game, they will no longer find it on the Nintendo e-shop. Visiting the game’s page will only result in an error message.

The Last Hope’s removal serves as a cautionary tale for gaming companies looking to replicate the success of a competitor’s hit game. Copyright infringement can have serious consequences, as seen in this case. It is essential for gaming companies to create unique and original content to avoid legal issues and maintain the trust of their audience.

In conclusion, The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival’s removal from the Switch e-shop underscores the importance of originality in the gaming industry and the potential consequences of copyright infringement.