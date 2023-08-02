CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival Removed from Nintendo Switch e-Shop

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 2, 2023
Nintendo’s game, The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival, has been officially removed from the Switch e-shop. This decision was made due to its striking similarities to Naughty Dog’s popular game, The Last of Us. The copyright claim against The Last Hope was issued by Sony, the owner of Naughty Dog, just a month after its release. As a result, the game has been taken off the market, and its trailer has been removed from YouTube.

Unfortunately for The Last Hope, it did not receive positive reviews from critics. Digital Foundry described it as “the worst game we’ve ever tested,” while Yahoo criticized its appearance, calling it “horrible-looking.” The game drew immediate comparisons to The Last of Us upon its release, specifically regarding the similarities between the well-designed character Ellie and The Last Hope’s poorly rendered character, Eva.

For those who have already downloaded The Last Hope, the game will still be accessible. However, for others, if you attempt to visit its page on the Nintendo e-shop, you will receive an error message. This means that you will no longer have to concern yourself with this knockoff game, unless you were particularly fond of it.

