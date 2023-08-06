CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Nintendo’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” Fuels Company’s Success

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 6, 2023
Nintendo’s recent release of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” on Peacock has been a tremendous success, making it the highest-grossing film of the year so far. In an investor call, Nintendo announced a 50% increase in profit for the April-June quarter compared to last year, marking the company’s most profitable first-quarter to date.

The success can be attributed to various factors. The launch of the highly-anticipated game “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” played a significant role. Additionally, the global box-office earnings of $1.349 billion generated by the “Mario” movie boosted sales of Mario games. This resulted in a 190% increase in mobile and IP-related income compared to the same quarter last year.

Nintendo’s quarterly report emphasized their commitment to expanding their intellectual property (IP) beyond video games and venturing into movies and other visual content. The company believes that this will create new opportunities for consumers to engage with Nintendo IP and further strengthen their overall business.

For nearly thirty years, Nintendo had refrained from adapting their IP into other media forms such as movies and television. However, the remarkable success of the “Mario” movie has likely paved the way for future adaptations of their iconic characters.

Although no official announcement has been made regarding a sequel to the “Mario” movie, it is expected that Nintendo will continue to explore visual content-related initiatives. It’s worth noting that the ongoing writer’s strike may temporarily delay any official announcements.

Nintendo’s foray into the film industry has proven to be a lucrative endeavor, and their focus on visual content will undoubtedly shape their future endeavors.

