Nintendo Patents Link’s Abilities in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo has filed several patents related to Link’s abilities in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The patents include Link’s Ultrahand and Fuse abilities, as well as the game’s loading screen.

One of the patents covers the game’s loading screen, which shows the player’s location on the map before transitioning to the new area. Another patent addresses the inability of the player to grab an object they are already standing on. For example, if Link is standing on a block, the player cannot use Ultrahand to move the block endlessly.

Nintendo was also able to patent the process of Link standing on a moving object and continuing in its direction.

Prior to the release of Tears of the Kingdom, some of Link’s abilities were discovered through patent filings in 2021.

The game has been a tremendous success for Nintendo, selling 18.51 million units as of June 30, 2023. It sold 10 million copies worldwide in its first three days, making it the fastest-selling game in the history of the series and the fastest-selling Nintendo game in Europe and the Americas.

According to Nintendo’s recent results, the sell-through of Tears of the Kingdom accounted for approximately half of the first-party software sold during this fiscal year.