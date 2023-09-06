Nintendo Rules Out DLC for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Focuses on New Game

Nintendo has confirmed that it has no plans to release downloadable content (DLC) for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. In an interview with Famitsu, Eiji Aonuma, the producer of the game, stated that they feel they have already created a fun and complete experience within the game and therefore additional content is not necessary at this time.

This decision comes as a surprise, considering the immense success that Tears of the Kingdom has achieved both critically and commercially. The game sold a staggering 18.51 million units within just a month-and-a-half after its release, surpassing its predecessor, Breath of the Wild, which has sold 30.65 million units to date.

It is worth noting that Breath of the Wild did receive DLC in the form of an expansion pass, which added new features and content to the game. IGN reached out to Nintendo for further clarification on their decision.

While Aonuma ruled out DLC for Tears of the Kingdom, he did not dismiss the possibility of returning to the world of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom in the future, potentially setting up a third game. Aonuma shared that if a new reason arises, they might revisit the same world again. However, he emphasized that any future game would be a completely new experience, whether it is a sequel or an entirely new installment.

Director Hidemaro Fujibayashi also expressed gratitude towards the players, promising to make the next game even more enjoyable. The highly acclaimed Tears of the Kingdom received a perfect score of 10/10 in IGN’s review, with the reviewer praising the game as a masterpiece that expands the world of Zelda beyond expectations.

It remains to be seen what direction Nintendo will take with the next Zelda game, but fans can certainly look forward to a completely new and exciting experience.

