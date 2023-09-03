New Packaging for Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Amiibo Series

Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo series is still receiving new figurines, albeit at a slower pace. However, some reports suggest that the packaging for these amiibo figures has been updated. A member of the Famiboards forum recently shared photos of the new packaging design, which has caused a stir online.

The key difference with the updated packaging is that there is reportedly “no mention” of the Nintendo Switch or any other compatible platforms on the back of the box. According to the Famiboards user Ajimi, who works at a retail store in France, the new box has a more neutral look, devoid of any specific game or console-related imagery.

In a comparison tweet by amiibo Alerts, the old packaging is shown on the right, featuring all compatible platforms and some game information, while the new packaging on the left simply mentions amiibo compatibility with “compatible software.”

There are several speculations about the reasons behind this packaging update. One hypothesis is that Nintendo might be “future proofing” its amiibo line, ensuring that they remain compatible with current and future gaming systems. Additionally, it is important to note that Nintendo has phased out support for the 3DS and Wii U consoles, which may have influenced this decision.

It is crucial to note that there is no official confirmation of this packaging update, as of yet. However, if any further information becomes available, we will keep you informed. We would love to hear your thoughts on this development, so please leave us a comment below.

Definitions:

– Amiibo: Nintendo’s interactive figurines that can be used with compatible games to unlock additional features or content.

– Nintendo Switch: A hybrid gaming console developed by Nintendo, allowing users to play games both on their TV and in handheld mode.

– 3DS and Wii U: Previous gaming consoles by Nintendo, now discontinued by the company.

