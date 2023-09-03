There have been reports of updated packaging for Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo series. These reports have gained attention due to the “neutral” design of the new packaging, which supposedly does not mention any specific game or console.

A Famiboards forum member, Ajimi, shared photos of the new packaging, which show a more minimalistic approach compared to the previous packaging. The back of the box no longer features pictures or mentions of specific games or consoles. Instead, it simply states that the amiibo can be used with “compatible software”.

Speculations have arisen regarding the reasons behind this update. Some suggest that Nintendo might be “future proofing” its amiibo line. Additionally, it is worth noting that Nintendo no longer sells or actively supports the 3DS and Wii U consoles, which may have influenced this design change.

This updated packaging design has been observed in multiple regions. Amiibo News mentioned that Europe, Australia, and New Zealand are also receiving the new generic amiibo boxes. The back of the packaging does not feature a US or Canadian website, suggesting that this design change is not limited to a specific region.

As of now, there is no further information available regarding the reasons for this packaging update. If more details emerge, we will provide further updates. If you have come across this new amiibo packaging, feel free to share your experience in the comments below.

Definitions:

– Amiibo: Amiibo is a line of interactive figurines and cards produced by Nintendo. These products can be used with compatible games to unlock additional content or features.

– Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a fighting game developed by Nintendo, featuring a roster of characters from various Nintendo franchises.

