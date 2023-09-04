Nintendo Switch Sales Remain Strong as Company Expands into New Entertainment Spaces

Nintendo of America President, Doug Bowser, is not surprised by the ongoing demand for the Nintendo Switch, despite the console being over six years old. Instead of focusing on its age, Bowser points to Nintendo’s strong first quarter sales, where the Nintendo Switch sold 3.91 million units. This success can be attributed to the popularity of games such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Nintendo is not only thriving in the gaming industry but is also expanding into new entertainment spaces. Bowser mentions the opening of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios in Hollywood, as well as the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which became the second-highest-grossing animated film of all time. The company is also hosting the Nintendo Live fan event in the United States, showcasing its commitment to engaging with fans and introducing more people to Nintendo’s IP.

In an interview with IGN, Bowser talks about the mission behind bringing Nintendo Live to the US and the decision to make Charles Martinet, the longtime voice actor for Mario, a new Nintendo ambassador. He discusses the importance of creating fan-forward events and the potential for Nintendo Live to be a platform for new product and game announcements.

While Bowser didn’t reveal specific plans for future announcements, he emphasized that Nintendo is always exploring unique opportunities to showcase content and surprise fans. He expressed his satisfaction with the positive reception of Super Mario Bros. Wonder at the Nintendo Live event, suggesting that similar surprise and delight moments could be expected in the future.

In conclusion, the Nintendo Switch continues to be a popular console, and Nintendo’s expansion into new entertainment spaces signals the company’s commitment to engaging with fans and reaching a broader audience.

