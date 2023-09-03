Nintendo Live 2023: Freebies and Merchandise Galore!

Nintendo Live 2023, the first-ever Nintendo Live event in the United States, is a haven for gaming enthusiasts and anime lovers alike. But for many attendees, the highlight of the event is the merchandise, or “merch” as it is fondly called. From free goodies to exclusive items, the Nintendo Live 2023 Pop-Up Store is a treasure trove for fans.

Let’s start with the freebies that event attendees can get their hands on. Upon registration and sign-in, attendees receive a Nintendo Live 2023 cloth goodie bag. Inside, they will find a commemorative golden coin and three Mario pins that pay homage to iconic games. Additionally, attendees who participate in the Super Mario Bros. Wonder gaming area can walk away with an adorable Elephant Mario keychain. LEGO enthusiasts can build small models of characters like Yoshi and take them home as souvenirs. Another free item, the Super Mario Bros. Wonder character diorama, can be obtained by scanning a QR code or signing in to a My Nintendo account. Character patches and posters featuring various Nintendo characters are also available for free.

Now, let’s delve into the merchandise available for purchase at the Nintendo Live 2023 Pop-Up Store. The standout item is the exclusive Super Mario Bros. Movie soundtrack LP, featuring 36 songs and priced at $42.99. Theme-based merchandise is abundant, including t-shirts, hoodies, pins, mugs, and more. From Super Mario to Animal Crossing, The Legend of Zelda to Splatoon, and Pikmin to Mario Kart, fans have a wide variety of options to choose from.

With its generous freebies and a vast array of merchandise, Nintendo Live 2023 is a dream come true for fans. Whether you’re looking to expand your collection or simply immerse yourself in the world of Nintendo, this event has something to offer everyone.

