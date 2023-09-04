Nintendo Launches Pikmin Finder: A Fun AR Game for Nintendo Live Attendees

Nintendo has quietly released a browser-based augmented reality (AR) game called Pikmin Finder to coincide with the Nintendo Live event in Seattle. The game is accessible through any mobile browser application and can be played on a mobile device with a built-in camera, such as a phone or tablet.

Pikmin Finder is a simple yet entertaining game where players search for Pikmin sprouting from the ground and use a quick swipe of their finger to pull them out. The concept is similar to another AR game by Nintendo called Pikmin Bloom. Once players find all the Pikmin of a certain type, they can use them to search for hidden treasures like a rubber ducky or a cake.

While Pikmin Finder may not provide the deepest gaming experience, it offers harmless fun, especially for those attending the Nintendo Live event. It’s amusing to watch the Pikmin trot off and bring back treasures to the camera. In addition, players can take quick snapshots of their Pikmin and treasures using the camera and save them on their device.

The game is designed to keep attendees entertained while waiting in queues at the event. However, it can be enjoyed by anyone who wants a lighthearted AR gaming experience. So, if you’re attending Nintendo Live or just looking for a fun distraction, give Pikmin Finder a try.

