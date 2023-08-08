Nintendo Launches 2023 Multiplayer Switch eShop Sale

Nintendo has kicked off a new multiplayer Switch eShop sale for 2023, featuring a range of first-party and third-party games at discounted prices. The sale includes popular titles such as ARMS, Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition, Kirby Star Allies, and Mario Tennis Aces, among others.

Here are some of the highlights from the sale:

– Among Us: $3.50 (was $5.00)

– ARMS: $41.99 (was $59.99)

– Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain: $20.99 (was $29.99)

– Boomerang Fu: $8.99 (was $14.99)

– Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition: $9.89 (was $29.99)

– Broforce: $2.99 (was $14.99)

– Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons: $3.74 (was $14.99)

– Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics: $27.99 (was $39.99)

– DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Heroes: $27.99 (was $39.99)

– Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition: $9.99 (was $19.99)

– Dragon Ball: The Breakers: $9.99 (was $19.99)

– FIFA 23 Legacy Edition: $9.99 (was $39.99)

– Game Builder Garage: $20.99 (was $29.99)

– Go Vacation: $34.99 (was $49.99)

– Heave Ho: $3.99 (was $9.99)

– Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition: $41.99 (was $59.99)

– It Takes Two: $29.99 (was $39.99)

– JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R: $29.99 (was $49.99)

– Kirby Fighters 2: $13.99 (was $19.99)

– Kirby Star Allies: $41.99 (was $59.99)

– LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition: $23.09 (was $69.99)

– Mario Golf: Super Rush: $41.99 (was $59.99)

– Mario Party Superstars: $41.99 (was $59.99)

– Mario Strikers: Battle League: $41.99 (was $59.99)

– Mario Tennis Aces: $41.99 (was $59.99)

– Miitopia: $34.99 (was $49.99)

– Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak: $39.99 (was $59.99)

– Moving Out: $6.24 (was $24.99)

– Overcooked Special Edition: $4.99 (was $19.99)

– Pikuniku: $3.24 (was $12.99)

– Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville: $5.99 (was $39.99)

– Puyo Puyo Tetris 2: $9.99 (was $39.99)

– River City Girls: $14.99 (was $29.99)

– Snipperclips: $13.99 (was $19.99)

– Snipperclips bundle: $20.98 (was $29.98)

– Snipperclips DLC: $6.99 (was $9.99)

– Spiritfarer: $7.49 (was $29.99)

– Stardew Valley: $9.99 (was $14.99)

– Super Meat Boy: $4.94 (was $14.99)

– Super Mega Baseball 4: $34.99 (was $49.99)

– Sushi Striker: $34.99 (was $49.99)

– Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival: $29.99 (was $49.99)

– Tetris Effect: Connected: $19.99 (was $39.99)

– The Jackbox Party Pack 9: $19.49 (was $29.99)

– Them’s Fightin’ Herds: $9.99 (was $19.99)

– Vitamin Connection: $9.99 (was $19.99)

– Wargroove: Double Trouble Bundle: $7.99 (was $19.99)

– We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie Special Edition: $29.99 (was $39.99)

The multiplayer Switch eShop sale will run until August 20 at 11:59 PM PT / August 21 at 2:59 AM ET.