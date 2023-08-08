Pokémon Stadium 2 and Pokémon Trading Card Game Now Available on Nintendo Switch Online

Pokémon fans of a certain age can rejoice as Pokémon Stadium 2 and Pokémon Trading Card Game have been announced for Nintendo Switch Online. While the classic Pokémon Red / Blue games are not receiving a full remake or port to the Switch, these two titles offer nostalgic gameplay experiences.

Released in 2000, Pokémon Trading Card Game was the first video game adaptation of Pokémon’s popular trading card game. It featured 226 cards from the first three sets of the real-life trading card game, including exclusive in-game cards. Originally played using the Game Boy link cable, now players can enjoy Pokémon TCG with their friends through the newly launched online version called Pokémon Trading Card Game Live.

Pokémon Stadium 2, on the other hand, focuses solely on battles without the roleplaying and story elements found in the mainline Pokémon games. Players engage in intense poké-battles, defeating gym leaders, winning champion cups, and unlocking progressively challenging fights. For those wanting a break from battles, Pokémon Stadium 2 also offers entertaining mini-games reminiscent of Mario Party.

During the Pokémon Presents event, Nintendo announced that both Pokémon Stadium 2 and Pokémon Trading Card Game would be immediately available on their online subscription service. This news brings excitement to longtime fans who can now relive their favorite Pokémon experiences on the Switch.

Overall, the introduction of Pokémon Stadium 2 and Pokémon Trading Card Game to Nintendo Switch Online provides players with new ways to enjoy the beloved franchise. Whether battling it out with friends or immersing oneself in the world of Pokémon trading cards, these games offer a nostalgic trip down memory lane for Pokémon enthusiasts.