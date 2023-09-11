CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Mario Kart Tour to Stop Releasing New Content, but Game Will Remain Available

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 11, 2023
Mario Kart Tour, the popular mobile racing game, is set to cease the release of new content according to an in-game announcement posted on Reddit. After October 4th, there will be no new courses, drivers, karts, gliders, or features added to the game. While this may lead to a decline in the player base, the game will still be available to download and play.

Mario Kart Tour’s success has been evident, as it has brought in nearly $300 million in revenue, making it Nintendo’s second most profitable mobile title, only surpassed by Fire Emblem Heroes. However, the game has also faced controversy, particularly regarding its monetization strategy. One contentious aspect was the inclusion of “Spotlight Pipes,” which offered loot boxes with undisclosed odds. This led to criticism from gamers, and the pipes were subsequently removed.

It is unclear why Nintendo has decided to halt the development of new content for Mario Kart Tour. While no official statement has been released, it is not uncommon for games to eventually exhaust their supply of new content. Nintendo continues to release new content for its other mobile games such as Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Super Mario Run, and Fire Emblem Heroes. Additionally, the company has partnered with mobile giant DeNA to develop new smartphone games and related experiences.

Although the absence of new content may discourage some players, it remains to be seen how the Mario Kart Tour community will react and whether the game will continue to thrive despite this change in direction.

Sources:
– Eurogamer
– Kotaku

