Nintendo Restores Online Multiplayer for Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon

Nintendo has announced that online multiplayer functionality for Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon on the Wii U will be reinstated on August 3rd. The games have been offline since March due to a vulnerability related to online play.

Although Nintendo has not disclosed the specifics of the vulnerability, a data miner has suggested that it could potentially allow unauthorized access to a console through an online connection. To enable online play again, players will need to download a new update.

Nintendo has cautioned that if any further issues arise, it may be necessary to suspend online multiplayer for Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon with little notice. This would be unfortunate for fans of these popular titles, as they were some of the best-selling games for the Wii U.

