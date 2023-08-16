Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Can Now Purchase the Updated N64 Controller

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers now have the opportunity to purchase the updated version of the Nintendo 64 (N64) controller. Priced at $49.99, this exclusive accessory offers a nostalgic experience reminiscent of the original N64 controller.

The wireless controller retains the iconic analog stick and classic color scheme. However, it also features modern improvements such as wireless connectivity, USB-C charging, and built-in rumble support for games that utilize this feature. These quality-of-life enhancements enhance the overall gaming experience.

Nintendo Switch Online is a premium online service for Nintendo Switch owners, providing various benefits. Subscriptions start at $19.99 per year and grant access to online multiplayer, cloud-based saves, and DLC content for games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Additionally, subscribing to Nintendo Switch Online unlocks a collection of classic NES, SNES, and Game Boy titles, which includes games like the Pokémon Trading Card Game.

For an even more comprehensive experience, users can opt for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack priced at $49.99 per year. This plan expands the available game library to include N64, Game Boy Advance, and Sega Genesis titles, which can be played online.

Overall, Nintendo Switch Online offers a great deal for gamers looking to explore Nintendo’s rich retro library. With the option to purchase the updated N64 controller, players can truly immerse themselves in the nostalgia of classic gaming on the Nintendo Switch platform.