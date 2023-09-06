The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Will Not Receive Additional Content

Nintendo has announced that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will not be receiving any additional content. This decision was confirmed by the game’s producer, Eiji Aonuma, in an interview with Famitsu. Aonuma stated that he had “done everything” he could in Tears of the Kingdom’s world.

The director of Tears of the Kingdom, Hidemaro Fujibayashi, also agreed with Aonuma’s decision. While he expressed thoughts about the “next fun experience” for the Zelda series, he admitted that he did not know what form it would take.

Aonuma shared that future plans for the Zelda series might involve returning to the same world in a different game, either as a sequel or as a completely new work. He expressed his desire to create a completely new way to play, regardless of whether it is a sequel or a new standalone game.

The release of Tears of the Kingdom earlier this year saw tremendous sales. Fans had been anticipating expansions to the game, particularly after the post-launch DLC for its predecessor, Breath of the Wild. However, no additional content will be added to Tears of the Kingdom this time.

Nintendo currently has a busy lineup of games scheduled for release on the Nintendo Switch, including titles such as Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a new WarioWare game, Super Mario RPG, Luigi’s Mansion 2, and a Princess Peach game. These releases are expected before any new hardware launch, which is speculated to happen around 2024.

Unfortunately, it seems that fans may never find out what happened to Kass in Tears of the Kingdom, as no further content will be added to the game.

