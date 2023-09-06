The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Won’t receive DLC, But Future Game in the Works

The highly popular game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, reportedly takes around 235 hours to fully explore and complete all available content. Despite the eagerness of fans for additional downloadable content (DLC), the game’s producer, Eiji Aonuma, has confirmed that there are no plans for additional content. The reason behind this decision is that the developers believe they have already incorporated all their major gameplay ideas into the base game.

With the vast breadth and scope of Tears of the Kingdom, which offers players a wealth of possibilities to solve puzzles, defeat enemies, and interact with the game world, it is understandable that the development team feels they have already maximized the game’s potential. As a result, they are shifting their focus towards their next project.

The director of Tears of the Kingdom, Hidemaro Fujibayashi, expressed uncertainty about what their “next fun experience” will be. The team is currently brainstorming ideas for their upcoming game, but no concrete details have been revealed at this time.

It is worth noting that any future Zelda games may not necessarily follow the same format as previous titles or return to the 2D style. According to Aonuma, the series has evolved over time, culminating in the open-world gameplay and freedom found in Breath of the Wild. The success of Breath of the Wild has paved the way for a new format for future Zelda games.

Although the lack of Tears of the Kingdom DLC may be disappointing to some fans, it is exciting to anticipate what the next big Zelda game will bring. As we eagerly await further updates, it may be wise to mark your calendars for 2028 or 2029, as it is likely that the next installment will warrant a significant investment of time and immersion.

Definitions:

– DLC: Downloadable content is additional content released for a video game after its initial release, providing players with new features, levels, or extensions to the existing game.

– Open-world gameplay: A style of gameplay where players have freedom of exploration within a vast, non-linear game world.

Sources:

– Famitsu

– Game Informer