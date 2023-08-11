Taking Nostalgic Photos with Nintendo DS Cameras

The Nintendo DS and 3DS handhelds have a unique charm that many people miss. The wonky touch controls and gimmicks with the built-in mic and cameras made them stand out. Now, the cameras on these devices are finding a new purpose as people use them to capture the low-fidelity look of the 2010s.

One example of this resurgence is a hip-hop duo called Joey Valence & Brae, who recorded an entire music video, “Punk Tactics,” on a Nintendo DS. The pixelated, lo-fi look resonated with audiences and went viral on platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

Since then, using the cameras on Nintendo DSi and 3DS handhelds has become trendy. The Nintendo DSi, released globally in 2009, was the first DS with a built-in camera. While the cameras were rudimentary even for that time, they were often children’s first experience with having their own camera. Now, nearly a decade later, the aging Gen Z population looks back at this time period with nostalgia.

While modern phone cameras are advanced, some people still desire a stylized or less-perfect look. This has led to a resurgence in using old film cameras, as well as the cameras on Nintendo DS consoles. These devices produce extra-crunchy and pixelated photos that evoke a nostalgic aesthetic.

In one viral video, a user showcased photos taken with a Nintendo DS during a trip to Yosemite. The dreamy and painting-like quality of the photos resonated with viewers, with one commenting, “This is the Gen Z version of Polaroids, and I love it.”

If you happen to have a Nintendo DSi or 3DS lying around, consider using them to take photos. These handhelds are small enough to bring anywhere, and people have been using them at concerts, car shows, and even on walks to capture unique shots. Embrace the nostalgia and enjoy the lo-fi aesthetics these cameras can offer.