Nintendo Confirms New Voice Actor for Mario Will Be Revealed in Super Mario Bros. Wonder Credits

Nintendo has provided an update on the much-anticipated reveal of the new voice actor for Mario. In an interview with IGN at Nintendo Live 2023, Doug Bowser, the president of Nintendo of America, confirmed that the name of the new voice actor will be revealed in the credits of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Bowser also stated that there will be no formal announcement prior to the game’s release.

Bowser stated, “we’ll let that play out and that’ll be within the credits, people will learn who the new person is at that point in time, but we don’t plan to make any announcement in advance of that.” This means that players eagerly awaiting the new voice of Mario will have to wait until the game is released to find out.

Bowser also mentioned that the current voice actor, Charles Martinet, who has voiced Mario for many years, is “very excited” about his new role and Nintendo is looking forward to him continuing to represent the Mushroom Kingdom. However, it appears that Martinet himself is unsure about the specifics of his new ambassador role, as he recently admitted at a convention that he is still learning about it alongside the fans.

In conclusion, Nintendo has confirmed that there will be no official announcements revealing the new voice actor for Mario before the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Fans will have to play the game and wait for the credits to roll to discover who will be taking on the iconic role.