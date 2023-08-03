Nintendo Fixes Security Vulnerability, Restores Online Multiplayer for Wii U Games

After several months of waiting, Nintendo has announced that the Wii U versions of Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon are once again available for online multiplayer. The company has resolved a security vulnerability that led to the temporary shutdown of online services in March.

Though the specific details of the flaw haven’t been disclosed, it has been reported that the Wii U is susceptible to an “ENLBufferPwn” attack, which allows hackers to compromise the console when it connects to the internet. Last year, Nintendo fixed this bug for affected Nintendo Switch titles and Mario Kart 7, but only recently addressed the issue for the Wii U versions.

To resume online play, players will need to update both games. While the delay may not come as a surprise given the popularity of the Nintendo Switch, which has been the company’s primary focus for several years, this announcement is welcomed news for those who still enjoy playing games on the Wii U and aren’t in a rush to transition to a new console.

However, it is evident that Nintendo aims to encourage gamers to shift their attention to the newer system. The company recently shut down the Wii U eShop, limiting users to redownload their previous purchases. Without physical copies, players’ game libraries on the Wii U are essentially frozen in time, unless they migrate to the Switch.

Overall, the restoration of online multiplayer for Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon on the Wii U demonstrates Nintendo’s commitment to addressing security concerns and providing continued support for their older gaming platform, while also emphasizing their focus on promoting the Nintendo Switch as the current flagship console.