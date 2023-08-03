CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Nintendo Fixes Security Vulnerability, Restores Online Multiplayer for Wii U Games

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 3, 2023
Nintendo Fixes Security Vulnerability, Restores Online Multiplayer for Wii U Games

After several months of waiting, Nintendo has announced that the Wii U versions of Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon are once again available for online multiplayer. The company has resolved a security vulnerability that led to the temporary shutdown of online services in March.

Though the specific details of the flaw haven’t been disclosed, it has been reported that the Wii U is susceptible to an “ENLBufferPwn” attack, which allows hackers to compromise the console when it connects to the internet. Last year, Nintendo fixed this bug for affected Nintendo Switch titles and Mario Kart 7, but only recently addressed the issue for the Wii U versions.

To resume online play, players will need to update both games. While the delay may not come as a surprise given the popularity of the Nintendo Switch, which has been the company’s primary focus for several years, this announcement is welcomed news for those who still enjoy playing games on the Wii U and aren’t in a rush to transition to a new console.

However, it is evident that Nintendo aims to encourage gamers to shift their attention to the newer system. The company recently shut down the Wii U eShop, limiting users to redownload their previous purchases. Without physical copies, players’ game libraries on the Wii U are essentially frozen in time, unless they migrate to the Switch.

Overall, the restoration of online multiplayer for Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon on the Wii U demonstrates Nintendo’s commitment to addressing security concerns and providing continued support for their older gaming platform, while also emphasizing their focus on promoting the Nintendo Switch as the current flagship console.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

New Study Reveals Benefits of Daily Exercise

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

The Game Informer Show: Reviewing Baldur’s Gate 3 and Previewing Palia

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

World’s Tallest Building: Burj Khalifa

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

Machine Learning for Absolute Beginners E-Degree Program

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Unveiling the Power of AI in Benefits Management: A Revolutionary Shift for HR Professionals

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

The European Space Agency Uses AI to Revolutionize Satellite Navigation

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Research Opportunity in Zoonotic and Emerging Diseases

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments