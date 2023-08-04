Nintendo Announces Pokémon Presents Presentation on August 8

Nintendo has revealed that a new Pokémon Presents presentation will be airing on August 8. The digital event, dedicated to the Pokémon franchise, is set to last for 35 minutes. Although no specific details were provided about the content of the presentation, it is anticipated that release dates for the upcoming DLC expansions for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be announced. These expansions are expected to launch later this year.

In addition to the DLC updates, there are other Pokémon games in development. One such title is a sequel to Detective Pikachu, which was announced in June during a Nintendo Direct and is scheduled to be released exclusively on the Switch in October.

Aside from game announcements, the presentation might also feature news on other Pokémon-related media. This could include new information about Pokémon Concierge, an upcoming stop-motion animated series coming to Netflix. Furthermore, fans may get to see a new trailer for Pokémon Ultimate Journeys, the final arc for Ash Ketchum that is set to premiere on September 8.

Overall, fans of the Pokémon franchise have much to look forward to as Nintendo plans to deliver exciting news and updates during the upcoming Pokémon Presents presentation.