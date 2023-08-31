Nintendo Announces Mario Red Edition Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo has officially announced the Mario Red Edition Nintendo Switch OLED, which is set to be released in stores on October 6th. This special edition console was revealed during the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct event.

The Mario Red Edition Nintendo Switch OLED features two red Joy-Cons, a red dock, and some hidden surprises on the back and inside of the console. One of these surprises includes coins that are concealed behind the back plate, adding a playful touch to the design.

The console boasts a simple and sleek aesthetic, showcasing Nintendo’s iconic Mario red color scheme. Fans of the franchise will undoubtedly appreciate the attention to detail and the incorporation of the beloved Mario universe into the design of the console.

Pre-orders for the Mario Red Edition Nintendo Switch OLED are now available, offering fans the opportunity to secure their units before the official release date. Nintendo enthusiasts can head to the specific link provided to place their pre-order.

For those interested in a closer look at the console, images showcasing the Mario Red Edition can be found further down the page. These close-up shots allow fans to appreciate the console’s design and details in all their glory.

