Nintendo Announces New Nintendo Switch Bundles: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo has recently confirmed that it will be releasing two new Nintendo Switch bundles on October 6th. The first bundle is based on the popular game, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, while the second bundle is centered around Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The Mario Kart bundle includes a standard Nintendo Switch console with red and blue JoyCon controllers. It also comes with a digital download code for the game, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, along with a three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online. This bundle is priced at $300, the usual price for a regular Nintendo Switch. With this bundle, players can join Mario and his friends in exciting races across various courses.

On the other hand, the Animal Crossing bundle focuses on the handheld version of the console, the Nintendo Switch Lite. There are two different Animal Crossing Switch Lite bundles available: Isabelle’s Aloha Edition and Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition. Both bundles include a unique design on the Switch Lite console as well as a digital download of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. These bundles are priced at $200, the standard price for a Nintendo Switch Lite.

These new bundles offer fans the opportunity to dive into their favorite games with special edition consoles. Whether they prefer the racing thrills of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or the laid-back charm of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo has created bundles that cater to different gaming preferences.

Nintendo’s decision to release these bundles in October suggests that they are starting the holiday season early. Fans of these games now have the perfect excuse to treat themselves or surprise their loved ones with these special edition bundles.

