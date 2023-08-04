Nike Back to School Sale: Up to 60% off + Extra 20% off with code SCHOOL20

CityLife

Aug 4, 2023
Looking for new styles for back to school? Nike is currently offering up to 60% off on shoes, hoodies, sweatpants, and more. You can also use the coupon code SCHOOL20 at checkout to get an additional 20% off thousands of Nike items during the back-to-school sale. The sale ends on Saturday, August 12.

To make things even better, you can join Nike’s reward program for free. By entering your email address, you’ll receive free shipping on all orders, access to member-exclusive drops, and other cool perks.

From Nike running shoes to pullover sweatshirts, there are plenty of new markdowns on activewear essentials available at the back-to-school sale. Here are two of our top picks:

1. Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LV8: These updated classics feature smooth leather for effortless movement and hidden Air units for lightweight cushioning and support. Inspired by shoes from the ’80s, these black and white sneakers can be paired with multiple back-to-school outfits. Use coupon code SCHOOL20 today to save 36% on these Nike Air Force sneakers.

2. Women’s Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece City Edition: This oversized crewneck sweatshirt is perfect for any occasion, whether you’re working out or lounging around. The comfortable fit and vintage-inspired burnt orange color make it a versatile staple for your wardrobe. Save 31% on this cozy top by shopping the extended back-to-school sale.

Remember to act fast as the Nike Back to School Sale ends soon. Enjoy the discounts and upgrade your style for the upcoming school season.

