Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition Set for September 2023 Release on Consoles

Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition, an iconic ’90s first-person shooter, will be making its way to consoles on September 29th, 2023. The game, developed by Nightdive Studios, has received positive reviews since its release on Steam earlier this year, and now console players will have the chance to experience its fast-paced and chaotic action.

Teaming up with Apogee Entertainment and New Blood Interactive, Nightdive Studios aims to bring the classic FPS to a new audience. The console version of Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition will feature restored content, new episodes, online multiplayer, and various gameplay options. Additionally, the game will receive a graphical upgrade, with revamped 4K graphics and increased field of view.

In Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition, players take on the role of an operative from the High-Risk United Nations Task-Force (H.U.N.T.) on a top-secret investigation off the coast of California. Armed with a range of powerful weapons, including dual-wielded pistols and rocket launchers, players must navigate treacherous levels and take down a shadowy cult that is causing chaos in Los Angeles.

The game offers a variety of gameplay modes, including a classic deathmatch mode, a hunter mode where one player takes on ten others, and a capture the flag mode, which was the first of its kind in online gaming. With cross-play functionality, players from different platforms can compete against each other in thrilling multiplayer battles.

Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition also includes five separate campaigns, expansion packs, and new episodes designed by the original developers. Fans of the original game will also be treated to never-before-seen content from lost beta builds and an updated soundtrack featuring music from previous ROTT releases.

If you’re a fan of classic FPS games or looking for a fast-paced and action-packed experience, Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition is definitely worth checking out.

Sources:

– Nintendo Life