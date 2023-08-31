Nicola Horlick’s Money&Co Applies for Banking Licence to Accept Deposits for Peer-to-Peer Lending Business

Nicola Horlick, also known as the City’s “Superwoman,” has taken the first step in applying for a banking licence for her peer-to-peer lending business, Money&Co. The licence would enable Money&Co to accept deposits, expanding its services and providing a new avenue for individuals to invest in peer-to-peer loans.

Horlick, a veteran fund manager, founded Money&Co in 2013 with the objective of connecting lenders directly with borrowers, cutting out the need for traditional financial intermediaries. Peer-to-peer lending has gained popularity in recent years as an alternative investment option, offering potentially higher returns for lenders and easier access to credit for borrowers.

With the banking licence application underway, Money&Co aims to further strengthen its position in the peer-to-peer lending market. If approved, the licence will allow the platform to accept deposits from individuals, where the funds can be invested in a diversified portfolio of loans. This development would not only provide an additional funding source for borrowers but also offer depositors an opportunity to earn interest from their deposits.

The move to apply for a banking licence highlights Horlick’s strategic vision for Money&Co. By expanding the company’s capabilities to include deposit-taking, she aims to attract more investors and increase the amount of capital available for lending. This could potentially result in a more diverse range of loan offerings and higher volumes of loans being facilitated through the platform.

Overall, the application for a banking licence represents an exciting progression for Money&Co. If successful, it would enable the company to expand its services and further solidify its position within the competitive peer-to-peer lending market.

