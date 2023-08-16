EA Vancouver Promises Major Changes in NHL 24

EA Sports’ hockey franchise, NHL, has been looking for a revamp after years of criticism, and developer EA Vancouver has now announced that NHL 24 will bring some major changes to the series. In a trailer released on Wednesday, EA highlighted a complete revamp of the gameplay experience as one of the key features of NHL 24.

One of the major changes is the introduction of the Exhaust Engine, a system that aims to simulate the effects of sustained offensive-zone pressure. Players who can maintain possession in their opponent’s defensive zone will be rewarded with reduced attributes for the defending team and increased fatigue for the goalie. This mirrors the importance of puck possession in real-life hockey, and if implemented successfully, it could greatly impact gameplay in NHL 24.

In addition to revamped gameplay, NHL 24 will also feature overhauled physics and animations. Players will now have the ability to deliver big hits that can send opponents flying over the boards or even break the glass above them. The control setup for highlight-reel moves has also been completely refreshed, making it easier to execute such moves. Furthermore, passing controls have been improved to give players more intentional control over their passes.

The cover athlete for NHL 24 will be Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, reflecting the new features of the game. Makar is known for his exceptional puck-handling skills and physical play on the defensive side.

While there is less information on the game modes, the studio seems to have focused on enhancing the online options. Cross-platform matchmaking has been expanded to allow for co-op action in World of Chel and Hockey Ultimate Team. Additionally, EA is introducing a battle pass for the first time in World of Chel, offering rewards at both free and paid levels.

NHL 24 is set to launch on October 6th for PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, and Xbox One. The X-Factor Edition will provide three days of early access and a variety of digital bonus items for a higher price.