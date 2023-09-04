Apple to Upgrade Next-Gen iPad Pro with MacBook-Like Magic Keyboard

Apple is reportedly planning to release an upgraded version of the next-gen iPad Pro early next year. According to a new report from Bloomberg by Apple analyst Mark Gurman, the new iPad Pro may feature a design that resembles a MacBook laptop when paired with the upgraded Magic Keyboard accessory. The Magic Keyboard is expected to come with a larger trackpad and, for the first time, will feature an aluminum build to match the aesthetics of a MacBook.

In addition to the design changes, Apple is also said to be considering replacing the LED panel on the iPad Pro with an OLED display, which would offer richer colors and deeper blacks. OLED displays are known for their vibrant hues and individual pixel management, which can help conserve battery life. The display size of the top variant is also expected to increase from 12.9 inches to 13 inches.

The new Magic Keyboard with its aluminum build is expected to offer a sturdier structure compared to the current polyurethane material, which can be prone to bending and tearing. However, this premium build quality may come with a higher price tag.

The iPad Pro will continue to feature a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer, a solution that is also expected to be implemented in the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup. Apple’s decision to switch from the proprietary Lightning port to USB Type-C is a result of the latest EU guidelines, which aim to establish a universal charging standard. Although Apple can still use the Lightning port in other countries, maintaining different versions of the same model can complicate the supply chain and confuse customers.

Overall, the next-gen iPad Pro promises to deliver a more MacBook-like experience with its upgraded Magic Keyboard accessory and potential OLED display, catering to users who seek the versatility of a laptop in a tablet form factor.

