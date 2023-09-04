The Next-Generation iPad Pro: Blurring the Line Between Tablet and Laptop

Apple is set to release the next-generation iPad Pro early next year, and it is rumored to bring a significant transformation to the device. According to a report by Apple analyst Mark Gurman, the new iPad Pro will feature a larger display, an upgraded chipset, and an enhanced Magic Keyboard accessory, aligning it more closely with the MacBook.

The revamped Magic Keyboard accessory will now incorporate aluminum, giving it a more MacBook-like appearance and enhancing its sturdiness. The current version of the Magic Keyboard uses polyurethane material, which is less robust. However, this improved build quality may come with a higher price tag.

The new Magic Keyboard is also expected to feature a larger trackpad, making it more versatile for users and bridging the gap between laptops and tablets. This aligns with Apple’s strategy to make the iPad Pro more suitable for productivity tasks.

In terms of performance, the new iPad Pro will be powered by the M3 SoC (System-on-Chip), bringing significant enhancements compared to its predecessor. Apple’s commitment to its custom silicon is seen with the upcoming launch of M3 chipset-powered MacBook laptops in October.

Another anticipated upgrade is the potential introduction of an OLED display for the iPad Pro. OLED displays offer vibrant colors, deep blacks, and energy efficiency. This change could provide a richer and more immersive visual experience.

Lastly, the top-tier iPad Pro variant may see an increase in display size from 12.9 inches to 13 inches, enhancing usability for various tasks.

These anticipated changes showcase Apple’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of the iPad Pro lineup. The company aims to create a versatile and powerful computing device that seamlessly bridges the gap between tablet and laptop functionality.

Sources:

– Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman

– Inputs from IANS