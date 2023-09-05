The Mismanagement of California’s Internet Program

The COVID-19 pandemic revealed the challenges that residents of rural regions and low-income urban neighborhoods in California face in accessing high-speed internet. In response, Governor Gavin Newsom pledged to bridge the digital divide and allocated $6 billion towards this effort. However, two years later, the administration’s handling of the program has been wasteful and reckless, raising concerns about a potential boondoggle.

The program consists of two components. First, a state-owned “middle-mile” network was planned to lay high-capacity fiber lines along major freeways. Second, funding was allocated for the “last-mile” broadband connections to homes and networks. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is responsible for distributing this funding through a competitive proposal process.

However, the Department of Technology, overseen by the Newsom administration, has made problematic decisions in routing the middle-mile network, relying on faulty CPUC maps that show the areas of greatest need. As a result, funding projections for areas such as Oakland and South Central Los Angeles were significantly reduced, while wealthy Bay Area suburbs remained unaffected.

Furthermore, the Department of Technology’s deputy director showed a lack of understanding of local needs and appeared unconcerned about the impact of middle-mile cuts on last-mile costs. The CPUC, on the other hand, claimed they were not responsible for the tradeoffs made by the Department of Technology.

This bureaucratic mismanagement not only threatens to waste billions of dollars but also undermines the goal of bridging the digital divide. An immediate audit of the program and recent changes is necessary to ensure equitable access to internet services. Ultimately, Governor Newsom must intervene to rectify the situation and ensure that these state agencies work together in the best interest of those in need.

