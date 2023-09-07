New Antibody Discovery Offers Potential Treatment for Retinitis Pigmentosa

A team of scientists from the University of California, Irvine, has made a breakthrough in the treatment of Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), a condition that causes loss of central vision, as well as night and color vision. In a study published in Nature Communications, the researchers identified a special antibody that may lead to a treatment for this inherited eye disease.

RP is caused by the death of cells in the retina that detect light signals, known as photoreceptor cells. Currently, there is no known cure for RP, and the development of new treatments relies on cell and gene therapies. However, the team at UCI focused on a specific molecule called Rhodopsin, which is a key light-sensing molecule in the human retina. Mutations in the Rhodopsin gene are a primary cause of RP.

The researchers used a special type of antibody called a nanobody, derived from llamas, to investigate Rhodopsin at a high resolution. These nanobodies target a site on the Rhodopsin molecule and halt its photoactivation process, allowing for a better understanding of its mechanism. The scientists also discovered that these nanobodies can stabilize Rhodopsin mutants associated with retinal disease, suggesting their potential as therapeutics.

David Salom, a researcher and project scientist at UCI, explained, “Our team has developed nanobodies that work through a novel mechanism of action. These nanobodies have high specificity and can recognize the target rhodopsin extracellularly, enabling us to lock this GPCR in a non-signaling state.”

In the future, the researchers plan to further develop and evaluate the nanobodies for potential gene therapy for RP. They also aim to improve the nanobodies’ ability to recognize Rhodopsin from other species, such as mice, which have pre-clinical models of RP available. Ultimately, their goal is to resolve the intermediate states of Rhodopsin, from the inactive state to the fully ligand-activated state.

This discovery offers hope for the development of targeted treatments for RP, which affects a large population worldwide. With continued research and advancements in nanobody technology, the potential for a breakthrough treatment for this debilitating eye disease is within reach.

Sources:

– Nature Communications article: “Structural basis for the allosteric modulation of rhodopsin by nanobody binding to its extracellular domain”

– University of California, Irvine