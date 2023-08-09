Newegg Introduces AI-Generated Review Summaries

Newegg has implemented AI-generated review summaries on its website to assist users in navigating user feedback when searching for PC parts and other tech products. The AI technology, based on OpenAI’s ChatGPT, offers a brief overview of user sentiments regarding a product and also identifies its pros and cons based on user reviews.

The review summaries can be found within the “Reviews” tab, located at the bottom of a product’s page on Newegg’s desktop site. The feature includes a list of pros and cons that users can filter by specific keywords. Additionally, an AI-generated summary paragraph consolidates the key feedback points into a concise overview.

In a demonstration involving the Intel Core i9-13900K processor, the AI-generated summary highlighted its pros such as “fast performance,” “good for overclocking,” and “efficient performance.” It also noted a con stating that it “runs hot.” The summary concluded that the processor is a recommended upgrade for gaming and productivity tasks, but it may require effective cooling due to its tendency to run hot and consume a significant amount of power.

Newegg has specified that the AI-generated review summaries are currently only available on its desktop site and that a product must have a minimum number of reviews for these summaries to appear. However, the exact threshold for the minimum number of reviews has not been disclosed.

Apart from review summaries, Newegg has integrated AI technology into its custom PC builder tool. Other online retailers and platforms, such as Amazon and Microsoft, are also exploring the use of AI-powered review summaries and buying guides to enhance the user experience and provide valuable insights to consumers.