A Resin Statue of Link from “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” Available for Purchase

A new resin statue featuring Link from the popular video game “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” is now available for purchase. The statue, created by Wake Studio, showcases various elements from the game, including the hero of time, a dual-box fan glider, explosive barrels, and a bokoblin.

The 1/4 scale statue measures approximately 22 inches by 22 inches and incorporates LED lights that illuminate the base and Link’s corrupted arm. It is being sold for $150, but potential buyers should note that shipping costs may be expensive due to its large size. According to the listing on FavorGK, orders are expected to be delivered around March 2024.

Despite not being a fan of statues, many have found this particular one irresistible. Its composition is visually striking, with intricate details capturing the essence of “Tears of the Kingdom.” The statue manages to convey the game’s absurdity, while still fitting within the established rules and concepts of the long-running Nintendo franchise.

Social media users have pointed out various aspects of the statue, such as Link’s muscular thighs. Fans show excitement and a desire to add this unique piece to their collection. Additionally, the choice of including the Zonai contraption, the goblin glider, has received mixed reviews. Some fans praise the aesthetic appeal, while others express a preference for the hover bike.

Overall, Wake Studio’s resin statue of Link from “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” offers fans an opportunity to own a detailed and visually captivating representation of the game’s protagonist. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the statue effectively showcases Link’s dedication to leg day.