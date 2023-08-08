New Zealand Approves Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard

The Commerce Commission of New Zealand has given clearance for Microsoft’s proposed merger with Activision Blizzard. This approval allows Microsoft to acquire 100% of the common stock of Activision Blizzard as part of a global transaction. Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith expressed his excitement on Twitter, stating that with New Zealand’s approval, the acquisition can move forward in 41 countries.

The merger has also been approved in several other countries, including Turkey, South Africa, South Korea, China, the European Union, Ukraine, Japan, Chile, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia. Microsoft has successfully won its case against the FTC in the US, which was attempting to block the deal.

However, the UK regulator, the CMA, is currently the only entity posing a potential obstacle to the acquisition. The CMA has extended its deadline to make its final decision on the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard merger from July 18 to August 29.

In an effort to appease the CMA, it was reported in July that Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are considering relinquishing some control over cloud gaming in the UK. Microsoft may be willing to sell its cloud gaming rights in the UK to a telecommunications, gaming, or internet-based computing company. Microsoft has submitted a change of circumstances to the UK regulator, arguing for the reversal of the CMA’s decision and the approval of the deal. They cite their new agreement with Sony to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation consoles, their cloud gaming deals, and EU monitoring as evidence of their commitment to upholding their agreements.

While the approval from New Zealand and other countries is a significant step forward for the acquisition, Microsoft still needs the UK regulator’s approval to complete the deal. They remain committed to resolving any outstanding concerns and bringing the acquisition to a successful close.