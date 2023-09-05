Microsoft Rolls Out New Features for Xbox Dashboard

Microsoft is introducing a new update to the Xbox dashboard for the month of September, bringing several new features to Xbox consoles. Among the new additions is the ability to stream Xbox gameplay directly to Discord friends. This feature is accessible through the Parties & Chats section of the dashboard and allows users to customize the quality of their streams. However, it is important to note that this functionality only supports one-way streaming, meaning users will not be able to view streams from PC friends on Discord.

In addition to the Discord streaming feature, Microsoft is also improving the Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) capabilities on Xbox Series S / X consoles. Users now have the option to enable VRR only during gaming sessions or keep it always enabled. This enhancement provides more flexibility for users who may use their Xbox consoles for multimedia purposes.

Another notable addition to the Xbox dashboard is the voice reporting feature, which allows Xbox players in select regions to submit 60-second audio clips of inappropriate voice chat messages. These clips will then be reviewed by the Xbox safety team to ensure a more inclusive and respectful gaming environment.

Furthermore, Microsoft has streamlined the process of pairing accessories to Xbox consoles. Instead of manually pressing the Xbox pair button, users can now initiate the pairing process by navigating to the Xbox Accessories app and selecting the “connect a device” option. This eliminates the need to leave the couch for pairing new controllers or accessories.

Lastly, the updated Xbox dashboard now includes a “ask to join game” option, allowing users to request game invites from their friends. This feature provides a convenient way to connect with friends and participate in multiplayer gaming sessions.

With these new features and improvements, Microsoft continues to enhance the gaming experience on Xbox consoles, promoting better communication and accessibility for players.

Sources:

– Article by Tom Warren, The Verge