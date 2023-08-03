Microsoft Unveils Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition Xbox Controller

Microsoft has introduced a new Xbox controller design called the Stormcloud Vapor special edition. It features a stylish “dark navy swirl” design, inspired by clouds and storming skies. The controller is available for preorder at a price of $70 and is set to release on August 8.

The Stormcloud Vapor special edition Xbox controller boasts blue rubberized grips and includes all the standard features found in Microsoft’s latest controllers. These features include a 3.5mm audio jack and Bluetooth connectivity. Users can also take advantage of the Xbox Accessories app to remap buttons and create custom profiles.

One notable feature of the controller is its dynamic background, which showcases blue swirls in various tones. This dynamic background is exclusively available to owners of the Stormcloud Vapor controller.

This controller marks the second recent announcement from Microsoft, following the reveal of the first-ever pizza-scented controller. Both controllers are part of Microsoft’s Special-Edition lineup.

