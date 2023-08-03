CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Microsoft Unveils Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition Xbox Controller

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 3, 2023
Microsoft Unveils Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition Xbox Controller

Microsoft has introduced a new Xbox controller design called the Stormcloud Vapor special edition. It features a stylish “dark navy swirl” design, inspired by clouds and storming skies. The controller is available for preorder at a price of $70 and is set to release on August 8.

The Stormcloud Vapor special edition Xbox controller boasts blue rubberized grips and includes all the standard features found in Microsoft’s latest controllers. These features include a 3.5mm audio jack and Bluetooth connectivity. Users can also take advantage of the Xbox Accessories app to remap buttons and create custom profiles.

One notable feature of the controller is its dynamic background, which showcases blue swirls in various tones. This dynamic background is exclusively available to owners of the Stormcloud Vapor controller.

This controller marks the second recent announcement from Microsoft, following the reveal of the first-ever pizza-scented controller. Both controllers are part of Microsoft’s Special-Edition lineup.

Gamers can expect a premium gaming experience with the Stormcloud Vapor special edition Xbox controller. With its sleek design and innovative features, it is sure to be a popular choice amongst Xbox users.

(Note: The rewritten content has been formatted into paragraphs and does not include any of the original HTML tags, images, author information, contact information, sources of information, or quotes. The facts from the original article have been retained.)

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

The New Alienware Aurora R16: Smaller, Cooler, and Quieter

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Nokia 130 and 150: Feature Phones for Simpler Times

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Camera App Shortcuts Coming to iOS 17

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

Ryugu Asteroid Contains Evidence of Pre-Solar Grains, Water, and Essential Elements for Life

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Shopify Positioned for Growth with AI Technology and Streamlined Operations

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Stays Stable Amidst Market Trends

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The Potential of Generative AI in Business Intelligence

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments