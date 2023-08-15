Upcoming Titles for Xbox Game Pass Revealed

Microsoft has announced the next wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for console, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Everspace 2 joins the service today, followed by Firewatch on August 17 and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre on August 18.

Other upcoming titles include Sea of Stars on August 29 and Gris on September 5. These additions join the previously released titles, such as Celeste, A Short Hike, Broforce Forever, Limbo, Airborne Kingdom, and Quake II.

It is important to note that some titles will be leaving Game Pass on August 31, including Black Desert, Commandos 3 – HD Remaster, Immortality, Nuclear Throne, Surgeon Simulator 2, and Tinykin.

In recent months, Microsoft has made changes to the Xbox Game Pass pricing and introduced a trial offer for some subscriptions. Additionally, the company will replace the longstanding Xbox Live Gold subscription service with the new Xbox Game Pass Core membership tier in September.

Stay tuned for more updates on Xbox Game Pass and the upcoming titles being added to the service.