WhatsApp Testing New Multi-Account Feature and Interface Update

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned by Meta, is currently testing a new feature that will allow users to manage multiple accounts on the same device more easily. Additionally, the company is also working on a new interface to provide a more modern and user-friendly experience. These updates are currently being tested by beta users on Android and are expected to be rolled out to all users in the future.

The new multi-account feature allows users to add a second account directly within the WhatsApp settings, eliminating the need for a separate app or device. This makes it convenient for users who have multiple accounts to access them all in one place. Moreover, the interface settings are getting a revamp, making it easier to navigate through the app’s options.

One of the key changes in the interface is the makeover of the profile tab, which will now be accessible from the chat list for quicker access to the app’s settings. Users will also be able to keep their conversations and notifications separate between their accounts, making it effortless to switch between them.

In addition to these updates, Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently launched a new WhatsApp application for Mac users. This app comes with group calling capabilities for video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people. It is designed to be user-friendly, allowing Mac users to conveniently share files and view chat history on larger screens.

Overall, these updates are aimed at making it more convenient for WhatsApp users to manage multiple accounts and enhance the user experience on both Android and Mac devices. Stay tuned for the official rollout of these exciting changes.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo report (source of WhatsApp’s multi-account feature)

– Meta’s official announcement of the WhatsApp application for Mac users.