New Method Developed to Determine Exoplanet Habitability

A recent study conducted by an international team of researchers, including scientists from MIT and the University of Birmingham, has unveiled an innovative approach to assess whether exoplanets are habitable or potentially inhabited. The study, published in Nature Astronomy, proposes that the presence of liquid water on a planet can be inferred if it has a lower concentration of carbon dioxide in its atmosphere compared to its neighboring planets.

The researchers suggest that this phenomenon could be attributed to carbon dioxide being dissolved into an ocean or sequestered by a planetary-scale biomass. The ability to hold liquid water is considered a crucial factor for a planet’s habitability, akin to Earth’s “habitable zone” or “Goldilocks zone,” which is the region around a star where conditions are optimal for liquid water to exist.

Prior to this discovery, determining a planet’s habitability necessitated impractical methods such as searching for a starlight reflection or glint. However, these approaches are challenging to detect with existing technology. The newly proposed method, on the other hand, offers immediate applicability, as measuring the amount of carbon dioxide in a planet’s atmosphere is a relatively straightforward process.

Amaury Triaud, co-leader of the research team and professor of exoplanetology at the University of Birmingham, believes that studying carbon dioxide in other planets could shed light on the threshold at which carbon levels render a planet uninhabitable. For instance, the stark difference between Earth and Venus, despite their similarities, lies in the high levels of carbon present in Venus’ atmosphere. This disparity might have resulted from a past climatic tipping point that made Venus uninhabitable.

The study also suggests that the new method can serve as a biosignature, offering evidence of biological processes. Julien de Wit, co-leader of the study and assistant professor of planetary sciences at MIT, highlights that the emission of oxygen, a tell-tale sign of carbon consumption by biology, can transform into ozone, which has a distinguishable signature alongside carbon dioxide. Simultaneous detection of carbon dioxide and ozone can provide insights into both habitability and the potential presence of life.

Furthermore, this development brings renewed optimism for major telescopes like the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), as it bolsters the prospects of detecting life on exoplanets. By leveraging the signature of carbon dioxide, scientists can not only infer the existence of liquid water but also pave the way for identifying life itself.

