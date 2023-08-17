CityLife

The Walking Dead: Destinies – A New Game That Lets Players Change the Story

Aug 17, 2023
The Walking Dead: Destinies – A New Game That Lets Players Change the Story

GameMill Entertainment and AMC have announced a new game called The Walking Dead: Destinies, which allows players to make choices that alter the direction of the story from the TV show and comics. The game covers the stories of seasons 1-4 and offers the opportunity to explore “what if” scenarios that never played out on screen.

One example shown in the announcement trailer is the possibility of Shane killing Rick instead of the other way around. This would have drastically changed the course of events in the series. The game also allows players to alter the lives of other key characters such as Michonne, Carol, and Daryl.

While specific details about gameplay mechanics have not been revealed, it is hoped that players will have the freedom to jump around different storylines and make save points to explore multiple outcomes. The game starts with players assuming the role of Rick, waking up in an Atlanta hospital. Familiar locations like the farm, prison, and Woodbury will be included, and there may even be new places to discover.

The appeal of The Walking Dead: Destinies lies in its ability to offer a deeper and more immersive experience than the TV show. Players can experiment with different choices and see how they impact the group’s journey. The game will be available on PC via Steam, as well as on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

The release date for The Walking Dead: Destinies has not yet been confirmed. In the meantime, fans can look forward to this exciting addition to the Walking Dead franchise, even if the graphics in the trailer leave something to be desired.

